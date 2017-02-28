Consumers Energy Authorized Rate Increase Starting in March

POSTED February 28, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

The Michigan Public Service Commission authorized Consumers Energy to increase their electric rates effective next week.

Starting on March 7th – the utility company will increase their electric rates by over $113 million annually.

This amount is actually less than what Consumers self-implemented last September – meaning that customers will see a refund, plus interest, in the future.

Consumers had sought a rate increase of $225 million annually and had already self-implemented an increase of $170 million last September.

The rate granted is 49% below what the utility had requested.

Residential customers using 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see a decrease on their monthly bills beginning in March, compared to what they have been paying since September last year.

The total amount approved on Tuesday represents an increase of 2.8% over the rates set in the previous increase, which was in November of 2015.