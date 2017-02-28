Consumers Energy Authorized Rate Increase Starting in March

The Michigan Public Service Commission authorized Consumers Energy to increase their electric rates effective next week.

Starting on March 7th – the utility company will increase their electric rates by over $113 million annually.

This amount is actually less than what Consumers self-implemented last September – meaning that customers will see a refund, plus interest, in the future.

Consumers had sought a rate increase of $225 million annually and had already self-implemented an increase of $170 million last September.

The rate granted is 49% below what the utility had requested.

Residential customers using 500 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see a decrease on their monthly bills beginning in March, compared to what they have been paying since September last year.

The total amount approved on Tuesday represents an increase of 2.8% over the rates set in the previous increase, which was in November of 2015.