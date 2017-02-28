UPDATE – Woman Dies as a Result on Injuries in Kalkaska Fire

And we have an update to the fire at a home in Kalkaska we first reported on last week.

The fire broke out at a home on Division Street in the Village of Kalkaska last Wednesday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety – units were called to the home shortly after 12:30 in the morning.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office and officers from Public Safety arrived on scene to find a working structure fire. They also learned that there were still two people inside.

Officers went into the burning home and pulled the two women to safety.

The one woman was taken to Munson for treatment of a potential life-threatening injury that includes severe burns and smoke inhalation. She was later transferred to a hospital in Grand Rapids.

Now the Kalkaska Department of Public Safety says the woman, 50-year-old Mary Jo Tester, succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and the authorities are continuing to investigate the fire, which is categorized as undeterminable at this time.