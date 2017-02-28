Driver Leads Police on High Speed Chase in Mt Pleasant

Two men were arrested in Mt Pleasant over the weekend after leading police on a car chase.

It happened on Sunday shortly before 11 o’clock at night in Mt Pleasant.

A Mt Pleasant Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at the intersection of Oak and Illinois.

The vehicle didn’t stop, but instead took off down Oak Street and turned onto Locust.

The vehicle then came to an abrupt stop.

The officer caught up to the vehicle and told the driver and a passenger to stay in the vehicle.

The driver, 26-year-old Audie Hawkins of Mt Pleasant complied, but the passenger, 31-year-old Antonio Flores, also of Mt Pleasant, got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby home, locking the door behind him.

Eventually officers say they got Flores to come out of the home. But once he did a struggle ensued before Flores was taken into custody.

Both Hawkins and Flores were lodged in the Isabella County Jail. Hawkins was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding, while Flores was charged with resisting and obstructing.