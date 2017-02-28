Man Accused of Fire at Boyne Highlands Sentenced

The man accused of starting the fire that damaged the Boyne Highlands Resort and injured multiple people has been sentenced.

A Petoskey Man was in court Tuesday morning, facing charges of arson connected with the fire at the Boyne Highlands Resort back in December.

David Soltysiak, a 31-year-old man from Petoskey, had plead no contest to second degree arson and felony assault in connection with events that happened at the resort on December 11th.

Soltysiak waived his right to a preliminary exam and entered the no contest plea in exchange for the prosecutor not filing first degree arson charges.

A no contest plea means that the defendant accepts responsibility for the crime and his treated like a guilty plea, but doesn’t admit to the crime.

On Tuesday Soltysiak was back in court where he was sentenced to a minimum of 13-years in prison and a maximum of 20-years.

Twelve people were injured in the fire while over a hundred were evacuated.