Utility Tree Work Starts Tuesday in Grand Traverse County

Drivers in Grand Traverse County will want to plan for possible delays as crews perform tree work.

The work is along East Arbutus Road between Hobbs Highway and High View Road in Grand Traverse County’s East Bay Township.

The work is expected to begin Tuesday morning and last until next week.

A contractor is performing tree work for the utility company.

Motorists should plan for delays as traffic will be reduced to one lane in this area.

The closure will vary in length and change positions during the operation.

Traffic will be directed by automated lights during the work.

The work is expected to wrap up by Friday, March 10th.