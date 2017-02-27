Sheriff’s Office Searches Local School for Narcotics

Over the last several weeks police have been searching for illegal narcotics in the Roscommon and Houghton Lake schools.

Law enforcement K-9’s were used to search both within the schools and around the exterior, including the parking lots.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says they are pleased to announce that no narcotics were found in any of the area schools.

These photos here show Deputy Darsow and K-9 Ghost searching the hallways of the Houghton Lake Public Schools.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the schools for their work in keeping children safe as well as Officer Jason Herzberg and K-9 Dak from the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety for their assistance.