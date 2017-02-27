Passenger Injured, Driver Arrested, After Drunk Driving Crash in Montmorency County

A passenger was injured and a driver arrested in a drunk driving crash in Montmorency County over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday shortly before 4:30 in the afternoon.

That’s when MSP troopers were called to the single vehicle crash on Klein Road near Slieff Road.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree.

A 20-year-old passenger was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital in Alpena.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Hillman, was found to have been drunk at the time of the crash.

He was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury.