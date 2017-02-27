Icy Roads Leads to Numerous Crashes in Leelanau County

The changing weather conditions across the area lead to some roadways being clear and others that icy – causing numerous roll overs and crashes.

In Leelanau County deputies were called to multiple crashes, including six single vehicle roll overs.

One of the crashes was on Friday and it caused extensive damage to two vehicles.

It happened shortly after 7am on South Lake Leelanau Drive near Lakeview Road.

That’s where a Toyota SUV driven by a 39-year-old Traverse City man lost control.

The Toyota slid across the center line and struck a southbound Ford pickup truck driven by a 33-year-old Traverse City man.

Both vehicles were damaged extensively but neither driver was injured.

The driver of the Toyota was cited for a basic speed violation.

Until the current road conditions improve, the sheriff’s office reminds drivers to adjust their speeds down and watch for icy patches on the roadway.