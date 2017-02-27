Manton Resident Flown to Hospital Following Crash

A 25-year-old was flown to the hospital after a crash in Wexford County.

Wexford County Sheriff Deputies responded to the single vehicle crash at approximately 12:30 Monday morning.

The accident happened on Old US-131 south of East 22 Road in Wexford County’s Cedar Creek Township.

Deputies say they located an injured occupant from the vehicle.

The 25-year-old Manton resident was flown to Munson in Traverse City as a result of their injuries from the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.