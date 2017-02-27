Hillman Teen Accused of Breaking into Home While on out on Bond for prior Burglaries

A Hillman teen was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Montmorency County.

It started on February 14th – when a MSP Trooper from the Alpena Post was called to a report of a breaking and entering at a home in the area of Lake Avalon.

The trooper was able to link this breaking and entering to a suspect from prior burglaries in the same area.

The suspect, a 17-year-old from Hillman, was out on bond from the prior burglaries when the new break-in occurred.

The teen was arrested for violating his bond release conditions and lodged in the Montmorency County jail on February 15th.

The Montmorency County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an additional charge of Home Invasion 1st Degree for the new burglary and the teen was arrested on the charge over the weekend.

He is lodged in the Montmorency County Jail pending arraignment.