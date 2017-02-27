Driver Found to Allegedly Have Cocaine in Possession During Stop

A driver was arrested for allegedly possessing marijuana and cocaine in Grand Traverse County over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday in Grand Traverse County’s Acme Township.

According to the Michigan State Police – troopers stopped a vehicle for a defective equipment violation on M-72 near Lautner Road.

The trooper said they could smell marijuana when they approached the vehicle which led to the search of the vehicle.

During the search the driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

The driver was arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County jail.