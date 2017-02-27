Traverse City Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Bring Heroin into Grand Traverse County

A Traverse City man was arrested for allegedly trying to bring heroin into Grand Traverse County.

It happened on Sunday when the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Team received a tip that a vehicle containing heroin would be entering into Grand Traverse County in the evening hours on Sunday.

The Team located the suspect’s vehicle at approximately 10:45pm Sunday night.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, a 35-year-old Traverse City man, for possession with intent to deliver heroin, introducing contraband into a correctional facility, and driving on a suspended license, second offense.

The Interdiction Team was created in January of last year and since then they’ve seized over 230 grams of crystal meth, heroin, crack, and marijuana.