Person Of The Week: Liz Metzger

This Week’s Person of the Week is a student that continues to strive in the classroom even in a non traditional setting.

Liz Metzger is a senior at the career tech center in wexford county.

Metzger is a non traditional student or in other words a female or a male student in a field of study that is dominated by the opposite sex.

in addition to her non traditional work she has just received the title of student of the quarter for applied construction, an honor only a handful of students receive each year.

although she is non traditional she says she isn’t treated differently and is looking for the hands on experience.

For her continued Progress in a non traditional field Liz Metzger receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community — whether that’s by getting involved with a non-profit, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”