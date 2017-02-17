BREAKING: Fire at Petoskey’s Fochtman Industrial Park

MI News 26 is currently following a developing story in Petoskey.

A large fire broke out in the late evening hours at Saturday at Petoskey’s Fochtman Industrial Park.

Details are still very limited at this time, but MI News 26 Photojournalist Alex Childress spoke with emergency crews on scene, who said that the fire started at ZD Metal Products, and involves magnesium. Magnesium is a metal which is very reactive with water, which could be making firefighting efforts difficult.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest details as they become available.