J.C. Penney Announces Closure of Over 100 Stores

Retailer J.C. Penney announced the closure of 130 to 140 stores over the next few months on Friday.

The moves are part of the companies latest attempt to return to profitability.

Two distribution centers will also be closed along with the stores.

The centers are in Florida and California.

The list of impacted stores has not been released.

Associates who will be impacted by closures will receive separation benefits, which includes assistance identifying other employment opportunities and outplacement services such as resume writing and interview preparation.

According to JCPenney, the store’s slated for closure represent 13% to 14% of the company’s total store presence and less than 5% of total annual sales.

Along with the closings, JCPenney says they will also be offering early retirement to nearly 6,000 eligible associates.