DNR Says Antrim County Boat Access Site will move due to Bridge Construction Project

A boating access site in Antrim County will soon close as a bridge replacement project gets under way.

It’s happening at the Chestonia Bridge on the Jordan River.

The Antrim County Road Commission is replacing the culverts where Old State Street crosses the Jordan River with a new concrete full span bridge.

During this period, river closures near the project area posted upstream at the Grave’s Crossing access site and on the Antrim County Road Commission’s website.

As a result of the bridge replacement, the Chestonia Bridge boating access site will be relocated from its current location.

An open house will take place Monday, March 6, to review preliminary plans for relocating the Chestonia Bridge boating access site and the adjacent bridge replacement project.

It will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at the East Jordan Public Schools Community Auditorium, 101 Maple St.

The public is welcome to attend at any time during the three-hour open house.