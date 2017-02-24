Grand Traverse County Teen Arrested for Allegedly Stealing from Vehicles

A Grand Traverse County teen was arrested during the investigation into a series of larcenies from vehicle complaints.

While the thefts happened in Grand Traverse County over the last several weeks, deputies say their investigation lead them to a house in Glen Arbor in Leelanau County.

At the home deputies say they found two guns that were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in East Bay Township.

During the investigation, deputies searched three homes, two in East Bay Township and one in Leelanau County. At the homes they say they found a significant amount of stolen property and are working to locate the owners.

Some of the items include electronics, power tools, clothing, and jewellery, as well as the firearms.

As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old East Bay Township teen was arrested on two counts of larceny of a firearm and felony firearm.

Police are continuing to investigate the thefts.