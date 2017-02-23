Another Northern Michigan Winter Festival Canceled Due to Warmer Weather

While those warmer temps across the region have been nice for most of us, it’s been causing problems for those industries and events that rely on the colder weather.

Earlier this week we reported on how the Michigan Snowmobile Festival in Gaylord that was to be held this weekend was canceled due to the lack of snow on the trails.

Now another northern Michigan event says they have to cancel because of the lack of good snow conditions.

The Kalkaska Winterfest – which normally holds various dog sledding races and other events – say they need at least a good foot of snow to make the trails raceable.

But with the rapidly deteriorating conditions, it’s not looking good for the fest.

And on Tuesday the organizers officially canceled the Winterfest. Too much snow has been lost and the forecast isn’t looking like it’ll bring enough back before the fest was to begin next week.