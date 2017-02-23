Students Surprise Classmate with Gift of Sight

Thursday Morning Pine River Schools held an assembly to surprise one of its students.

Serenity Aug is a fifth grade student at Pine River with a condition known as Ocular Albinism.

At the beginning of the year, the Pine River National Honor Society learned of this and put their efforts towards helping her.

They discovered a Canadian Company called eSight who designs eyewear to help the legally blind see.

Once they had plans set, they began fundraising. It only took two months for them to blow their goal of fifteen thousand dollars, out of the water way ahead of schedule. In the end they raised over twenty one thousand dollars.

Serenity was given another surprise after putting on her eSight glasses. Her best friend who lives twenty six hours away drove all the way to Pine River to be there when she got her glasses.

This surprise was made possible by the effort and enthusiasm of the community.

The color run fundraising event that helped with a large portion of this goal is also planned to become an annual event to help support more causes just like this one.