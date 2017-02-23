Friend Called to Pick Up Driver with Suspended License gets Arrested for Drunk Driving

A woman called to pick up her friend who was allegedly driving on a suspended license ended up being arrested for operating with a high blood alcohol content.

It happened in Missaukee County on Wednesday.

That’s when troopers say they located a suspended driver while on a traffic stop.

The driver was ticketed and allowed to call a valid driver to come pick her up.

The driver called a friend who drove to the scene to help out. Troopers talked to the friend and asked to see her driver’s license to make sure it was valid.

While speaking with her troopers say they could smell alcohol on her breath. She allegedly admitted to drinking a couple beers before going to bed.

The 40-year-old woman was arrested and lodged at the Missaukee County jail for operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content.