Google Transit Trip Planner

With so many uses for public transportation and schedules to keep track of, it can get overwhelming when trying to remember schedule times. The Bay Area Transportation Authority started this new year off with a new online trip planner to help riders more efficiently use public transportation.

One of the most popular tools people use every day is Google, and specifically Google Maps is now connected to Bata’s routes giving you real time schedule updates and ways to get from point A to point B.

Several of the features available with Google Transit are Color Coded route options, Bus Schedules, and Fare Cost allowing for an easy to understand system you can use to get you where you need to go.

Bata also plans to implement real time GPS bus locations, mobile payment and many other options in time.