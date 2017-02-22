Don’s Auto Clinic Acquires Highpoint Auto in Cadillac

There’s some big changes coming to the automobile market in the Cadillac area as Don’s Auto clinic in Cadillac announced their acquisition of Highpoint Auto.

The idea started last spring when Highpoint’s Owner Jerry Koop expressed an interest in retiring, so they worked out a deal that would let Don’s Auto acquire the building, lot, and staff.

With a larger footprint in Cadillac and bigger body shop, Don’s Auto plans to continue to serve the community and support the town.

The transition is planned to be as smooth as possible, with no change in staff or operations.