Cadillac Senior Center Looks to Change Meal Service

Wednesday Afternoon the Cadillac Senior Center invited local seniors in for a sample lunch.

The Senior center has been getting their meals through an agreement with Meals on Wheels but amidst the recent renovations, the idea to instead serve fresh, ready to eat meals came up.

Asking for no more than a typical lunch, Chartwells, a provider of food to local schools, was invited to serve the Wednesday community meal.

After everyone was seated and got a chance to try the food, the group unanimously voted to pursue using Chartwells for their meals.

The goal of the switch is to provide a fresh healthy meal for everyone.

Over the next few weeks the Senior Center will finish its agreement with Meals on Wheels and begin the transition to Chartwells.