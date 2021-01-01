Bill Looks to Reduce State Income Tax Rate to 3.9%

A bill currently making it’s way through Michigan Legislature would reduce the state income tax rate.

House Bill 4001 would amend the Income Tax Act to reduce the state income tax rate to 3.9% by January 1, 2021.

The bill reduce the rate incrementally over the next several years before reaching 3.9% on January 1st of 2021.

Beginning in 2023 this bill would also provide for an automatic decrease in the income tax rate when, generally speaking, General Fund revenues increase from one year to next by more than inflation.

An earlier version of the bill continued the decrease each year until the income tax rate was reduced to 0% in the year 2057.

Governor Snyder issued a statement on Wednesday saying that he appreciates the House looking at the long term effects of the proposal, but he still has concerns how the loss of so much revenue will impact residents and communities statewide.