Three Arrested After Police Recover Hundreds of Stolen Items in Osceola County

Police recovered hundreds of stolen items and found two active meth labs during a series of searches in Osceola, Clare, and Missaukee Counties.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of breaking and enterings of businesses and homes that have occurred over the last several months, from September of last year to February of this year.

The incidents were primarily centered around the Marion area, but police say additional B&E’s happened in the neighboring counties of Missaukee and Clare.

Osceola County Detectives worked with investigators in those counties as well as the MSP under the belief that the burglaries were connected.

Detectives were able to develop leads to suspects in the area.

Starting on February 17th and continuing – Detectives from Osceola, Missaukee, and Clare counties as well the MSP, TNT, and Central Michigan Enforcement Team, executed search warrants and several homes in the three counties.

Police say they located and recovered hundreds of stolen items – including furniture, tools. ATVs, boats, and electronics.

During the searches the Osceola County Sheriff says detectives also found two active meth labs in the Marion area.

Three men have been charged in connection with the break-ins,

47-year-old Daniel Weaver, who is charged with dangerous drugs, producing marijuana, B&E from an unoccupied structure x2, and B&E of residence.

25-year-old James Lee Berube, who is charged with two counts of B&E of unoccupied structure and B&E from a residence.

And 38-year-old Joseph Blake Cruson who also charged with two counts of B&E from an occupied structure and B&E from a residence.

All three men are from Marion.

Detectives are continuing to investigate these burglaries. There have been at least 30 business and residence B&E’s throughout the three county area that detectives believe they have been able to connect these suspects to. Warrants may still be sought for additional suspects or crimes.

The process of inventorying, marking, and identifying all the stolen property will take some time. When all the property has been processed investigators will be contacting victims from the reports about their property.

Although several B&E’s have now been closed with this arrest and investigation, there may be more that have occurred that possibly were not initially reported.

Police ask that contact your local law enforcement if you have been a victim of B&E in this area.

And if you have bought or received items from these suspects without knowing the items were possibly stolen you are asked to also contact law enforcement.