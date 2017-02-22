Snowmobile Legal Safety

During the winter, one of the most popular ways to get around and have fun is by riding a snowmobile. It allows someone to go out and enjoy Northern Michigan without having to walk everywhere.

However there are also a set a laws that come with riding a snowmobile.

Now there are special circumstances for a younger rider to operate a snowmobile such as if they have participated in a snowmobile safety course. Children under twelve may operate a snowmobile as long as it is on your own private property.

Other rules are simply not being able to operate a snowmobile while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and maintaining a safe distance from other snowmobiles while riding on a frozen body of water.