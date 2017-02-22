Officers Rescue Two Women from House Fire in Kalkaska

Officers in Kalkaska pulled two people to safety from a house fire that broke out early this morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Division Street in the Village of Kalkaska early this morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety – units were called to the home shortly after 12:30 in the morning.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office and officers from Public Safety arrived on scene to find a working structure fire. They also learned that there were still two people inside.

Officers went into the burning home and were first able to get the homeowner, 63-year-old Grace Tester and two dogs to safety.

They were then told that the Tester’s 50-year-old paraplegic daughter-in-law was still inside the home.

Officers reentered the home and crawled under the flames and smoke and located Mary Jo Tester.

Working together officers pulled her to safety outside the home where EMS crews were arriving on scene.

Grace Tester was taken to Munson for treatment of an injury as well as smoke inhalation while Mary Jo Tester is being treated for a potential life-threatening injury that includes severe burns and smoke inhalation.

The two officers were went into the home, Kalkaska Department of Public Safety Sgt Blake Huff and Kalkaska Sheriff Deputy Ben Hawkins were both taken to Kalkaska Memorial for treatment of smoke inhalation and were released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the authorities are continuing to investigate.