Spring Weight Restrictions Extended to All State Trunkline Highways

And with the warmer weather MDOT is extending the seasonal load restrictions on Michigan’s roads for a second time.

First announced two weeks ago, MDOT began enforcing the weight restrictions on all state trunkline highways from I-196 south to the Ohio and Indiana state borders.

Just this past Friday those restrictions were extended to cover all state trunklines in the lower peninsula.

Now starting at 8am Wednesday, MDOT says all state trunkline highways in both the upper and lower peninsulas will have the spring weight restrictions enforced on them.

Now those are on the state highways. County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions.

Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.