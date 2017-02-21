Warmer Weather Causes Cancellation of Snowmobile Festival

While many of us are enjoying this warmer weather across the region – it’s also causing issues for some industries and events that rely on the colder temperatures and the snow every winter.

One such event is the Michigan Snowmobile Festival held in Gaylord.

They’ve canceled this year’s event due to the lack of snow and the unseasonably warm weather.

The festival was supposed to begin this weekend, but with the spring like weather across the region many of the snowmobile trails have turned to slush.

Because of that the Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce decided to cancel this year’s festival.