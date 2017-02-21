Woman Arrested on Felony Warrant After Stop in Kalkaska County

A stop for a window tint violation led to a driver being arrested on felony warrant for retail fraud.

It happened on Monday in Kalkaska County.

According to the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post – troopers stopped a car on US-131 near Thomas Road in Kalkaska County on Monday.

Troopers had stopped vehicle for an alleged window tint violation.

However during the stop troopers discovered that the 47-year-old driver was wanted on a two-count felony warrant for alleged retail fraud or organized fraud out of Emmet County.

She was arrested and lodged in the Kalkaska County jail without incident.