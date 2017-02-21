Teen Injured in Leelanau County Crash

A teen was injured in Leelanau County after police say she pulled out in front of another vehicle.

It happened shortly after 8pm on Saturday in Leelanau County’s Elmwood Township.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Bugai Road and Hoxie Road for a two vehicle crash.

On arrival deputies found the 17-year-old driver of one of the vehicle’s was injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Jeep Liberty driven by the 19-year-old Traverse City teen was westbound on Hoxie Road and had stopped at the intersection of Bugai Road.

The driver then pulled out into the intersection, failing to see a northbound Dodge pickup on Bugai Road.

The pickup, driven by a 41-year-old Traverse City woman then hit the Jeep broadside.

The teen was taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She was also cited for failing to yield to on-coming traffic.