Crews Respond to Crash Involving County Plow Truck in Kalkaska County

Crews were called to a two vehicle crash in Kalkaska County Sunday night.

It happened at the intersection of US-131 and Supply Road.

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says crews were on scene of the crash shortly after 10 o’clock Sunday night.

The crash involved a Chevy pickup truck and a Kalkaska County Road Commission plow truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pickup was southbound on 131 when it was hit by the plow truck.

The plow truck was crossing 131 from Boardman Road to Supply Road.

The crash caused extensive damage to the truck, but only minor injuries to the three occupants of the truck, a 28-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and a 3-year-old child all from Niles.

They were treated by Kalkaska EMS at the scene.

Accident Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the crash.