Presque Isle County Priest Arrested for Alleged Criminal Sexual Conduct

A Presque Isle County Priest has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct following an incident that allegedly occurred earlier this month.

Troopers at the Alpena State Police Post received a complaint on February 17th of criminal sexual conduct that had allegedly happened in Rogers City.

A 28-year-old man told police that on February 1st he was staying the night at the 44-year-old suspect’s home when he sexually assaulted while sleeping.

Troopers interviewed the victim and documented the allegations.

A search warrant was granted for the suspect’s home, and on the 18th troopers collected possible evidence from the scene.

Also on the 18th, troopers arrested the suspect, Sylvestre Obwaka on charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is lodged in the Presque Isle County Jail and is being held without bound pending further court proceedings.

According to the Diocese of Gaylord, Obwaka has been placed on leave during the investigation.

State Police Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.