Manton Woman Charged for Providing Drugs to Man Who Died Last Year
A Manton woman has been charged with delivering a controlled substance that allegedly led to the death of the Kinglsey man.
Last May deputies from the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Blackman Road in Paradise Township for the the report of an unresponsive man.
The man was deceased and later identified as 24-year-old Matthew William Pearson.
A medical examiner determined that Pearson’s death was accidental, caused by the combined toxic effects of the drugs Oxycodone and Alprazolam.
After a lengthy investigation detectives from the sheriff’s office say they found evidence that the drugs were given to the victim by 58-year-old Lucinda Marie Crouse of Manton.
She has been arrested and charged with several counts of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance.
Due the delivery allegedly happened in Wexford County, the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the case.