Manton Woman Charged for Providing Drugs to Man Who Died Last Year

A Manton woman has been charged with delivering a controlled substance that allegedly led to the death of the Kinglsey man.

Last May deputies from the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Blackman Road in Paradise Township for the the report of an unresponsive man.

The man was deceased and later identified as 24-year-old Matthew William Pearson.

A medical examiner determined that Pearson’s death was accidental, caused by the combined toxic effects of the drugs Oxycodone and Alprazolam.

After a lengthy investigation detectives from the sheriff’s office say they found evidence that the drugs were given to the victim by 58-year-old Lucinda Marie Crouse of Manton.

She has been arrested and charged with several counts of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance.

Due the delivery allegedly happened in Wexford County, the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the case.