Police Identify Woman Found Dead in Mt Pleasant Hotel Hot Tub

We have more information on the investigation into the possible suspicious death in Isabella County.

Monday morning deputies were called to the Baymont Inn on Pickard Road in Mt Pleasant for a report of a woman that was found face down in a hot tub.

Medical responders were called to the scene and the 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have now identified the victim Mabann Marie Teller of Mt Pleasant.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators are still trying to determine what led up to Teller being in the hot tub area, which is an open area for guests of the hotel.

At this time there was no evidence from the autopsy that showed foul play.

Police have spoke with witnesses and viewed video from other location that showed the victim was very intoxicated.

But police will have to wait for several weeks on the toxicology report to know how much, if any, alcohol was in her system.

The sheriff’s office is working on getting video from the hotel, but at this time deputies a technical issue with the equipment means further analysis is required before they can determine if there was coverage of the incident.

The incident is still under investigation.