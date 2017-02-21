Person of the Week: Cal Reynolds

This week’s Person of the Week is a man who’s been very involved in helping disabled people in the Cadillac area.

Cal Reynolds is a member of the board for After 26 in Cadillac and the assistant director of Area 32 Special Olympics.

He helps make decisions that will affect After 26 and helps out at each of the events.

His part in Area 32 Special Olympics has him attending events and helping plan them throughout the year.

Reynolds has been a part of the Special Olympics for years, so when he came to the area, he jumped right in with the local chapter.

For his work with After26 and Area 32 Special Olympics, Cal Reynolds receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

