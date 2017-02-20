Fiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly 70,000 Cars for Possible Loose Bolts on Driveshaft

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 70,000 vehicles for safety concerns with the driveshaft.

The recall covers vehicles that were manufactured with All Wheel Drive.

According to Chrysler the driveshaft bolts on the 2014 to 2017 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 can loosen and disconnect.

The driveshaft to the front wheels can then disconnect, leading to the possible loss of power to the tires, increasing the risk of a crash.

Chrysler says this recall may affect up to 69,000 vehicles.

Chrysler will notify owners and dealers will then replace all eight front driveshaft bolts, free of charge.

This recall is expected to being at the end of next month.