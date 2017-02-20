Authorities Warn of Increased in Number of Phishing Scams During Tax Season

While many of us are trying to file our taxes this year the IRS is warning tax preparers to be aware of a new scam that tries to unlock tax software accounts.

According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, the IRS, and the over tax industry, the phishing email scam impersonates software providers.

Users will receive a scam email with the subject line of “Access Locked.” It tells recipients that their access to tax prep software has been suspended due to errors in their security details.

The scam email asks the tax professional to address the issue by using an “unlock” link provided in the email.

However, the link will take the tax professional to a fake web page, where they are asked to enter their user name and password.

Instead of unlocking accounts, the tax professionals actually are inadvertently providing their information to cybercriminals who use the stolen credentials to access the preparers’ accounts and to steal client information.

The Michigan Department of Treasury, IRS and the nation’s tax community remind tax professionals and taxpayers to never open a link or an attachment from a suspicious email.