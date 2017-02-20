Two Injured in Grand Traverse County Crash

Two people were injured in a crash in Grand Traverse County over the weekend.

It happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of M-72 East and Mt. Hope Road in Grand Traverse County’s Acme Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 1:30 in the afternoon a westbound vehicle, driven by a 74-year-old woman from Rapid City, failed to yield when turning left onto Mt Hope Road.

She was hit by a westbound vehicle driven by a 40-year-old man from Kalkaska.

The woman was taken to Munson in Traverse City and is listed in stable condition.

The man was also taken to Munson where he was treated for minor injuries.

A passenger that was with the man was not injured in the crash.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.