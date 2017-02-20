Police Arrest Clare County Man Accused of Stabbing Another Man During Fight

A Clare County man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man during a fight.

The Clare County Central Dispatch was notified by the Clare Hospital’s ER that a man had come in with multiple apparent stab wounds.

Deputies responded and talked with the victim, 21-year-old Brandon Hamilton of Farwell.

Hamilton allegedly told police that he received the wounds during a fight with a 26-year-old Farwell man in the area of Corning Street and Coker Drive in Farwell.

Hamilton gave police the name and description of the alleged suspect.

Deputies then went to that area to investigate.

When they arrived deputies say they saw the suspect walking around the Corning Apartments.

The suspect took off running when he saw the deputies.

A K-9 unit was called in to track the suspect.

The suspect was located in the rear parking lot of the Rockwood Lounge, but when deputies attempted to apprehend the man, he took off running again.

The K-9 unit was able to apprehend the suspect, who was then arrested and taken to the Clare County Jail.