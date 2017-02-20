Police Investigate Possible Suspicious Death in Isabella County

Police in Isabella County are investigating a possible suspicious death.

Monday morning deputies were called to the Baymont Inn on Pickard Road in Mt Pleasant.

It happened shortly before 8am, that’s when police were called to a report of a woman that was found face down in a hot tub.

Medical responders were called to the scene and the 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators are attempting to develop a timeline of events that lead to the woman’s death.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and MI News 26 will continue to update this story as information is released by authorities.