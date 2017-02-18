Blues Fest with Local Bands

The Petoskey Blues Festival brought people in for music from local bands.

Bands such as the Barbarossa Brothers, Traverse city’s The Accidentals and Detroit’s Queen of the Blues, Thornetta Davis all performed on stage alongside many others.

Held at the Emmet County Fairgrounds Community Center, the event helps expand entertainment even in the winter months.

The Winter Blues Festival is just the Beginning as the Summer Festival draws closer so be sure to look for it later this year.