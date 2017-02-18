A Warm Frostbite Saturday

People came out to downtown Manistee for Frostbite Saturday but the Frostbite seemed to be missing.

Temperatures reached near fifty degrees, coaxing people out of their homes and into downtown Manistee.

The warm weather made this 8th annual chili crawl one of the most popular years.

The chili crawl had twenty one contestants split up into two categories, one for the professional restaurants in town and the other for amateur and independent contestants.

Frostbite Saturday is a chance for people to get out of the house and socialize with the community.