2017 Fishing Contest and Class

The Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center and the Outdoors Skills Academy

will present the second annual Free Ice Fishing Seminar and Youth Ice Fishing Contest on March 4th.

This family oriented event will start at 9AM at the Hunting and Fishing Center.

Participants will begin the day with seminars. Topics covering everything from jigs and bait, to floats, and ice safety will be featured.

After the seminar concludes it’s off to the ice where the hands-on lessons will continue, as well as, kicking off the Youth Fishing Contest.

The derby is open to all kids 16 and under. Prior registration is required by February 28th to participate in the gear giveaways.

Click here to register for the event.