Agencies Warn Caution on Ice as Temperatures Rise

The unseasonably warm temps across the state has numerous agencies warning residents about the dangerous ice conditions this can cause.

Wexford County Sheriff Taylor warns that the ice conditions can fluctuate wildly. Ice that was safe yesterday may be dangerous today.

The State Fire Marshall also urges Michiganders to stay of the ice.

According to the Fire Marshall, emergency personnel respond to numerous calls of adults, children, and pets that fall through the ice or get stranded on ice cakes.

People also increase risks by using makeshift bridges to cross a crack in the ice to go further out onto a lake or river.

They say you simply cannot judge or guess about ice thickness and safety.

Stay off ice that is slushy, has any water on it, or is snow covered, all that can hide weak spots and cracks. Ice that has thawed and re-frozen is weaker and appears milky.

Ice is thinner and more dangerous over flowing water and strong currents, over submerged objects such as rocks or tree limbs and areas around bridges, pressure ridges and ice heaves.

And finally, the Coast Guard says that unseasonably warm air temperatures will cause frozen waters to melt at an alarming rate and may cause misperceptions about Great Lakes water temperatures, which will remain dangerously cold, posing safety concerns for anyone venturing onto the lakes.

The Coast Guard urges everyone to use common sense and reminds people who venture out onto melting and weakening ice that they are not only putting their own lives in danger, but the lives of first responders.