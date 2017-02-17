MDOT Plans to Start Project in Grand Traverse County Early Thanks to Warmer Weather

The warmer weather that’s expected for next week has crews in Grand Traverse County planning to start a road project a few days early.

MDOT announced plans to make repairs to the US-31/M-72 bridges over the Boardman River known as the Murchie Bridge.

MDOT is investing $1.5 million in desk repairs, bearing replacements and repainting the bridges.

The project was expected to begin at the end of the month, on February 27th.

But with the warmer weather expected, MDOT says they will now begin the work next week, on Wednesday, February 22nd.

During the construction one side of the bridge will be closed at a time with traffic shifted to two open lanes. Traffic will be shifted at the Front Street and Cass Street intersections.

One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. At Front Street, westbound traffic going downtown will use the left lane; westbound traffic continuing on Grandview Parkway will use the right lane.

The TART Trail, which crosses the Murchie Bridge, will be detoured on city streets during construction.

The project is anticipated to wrap up by Friday, June 9th.