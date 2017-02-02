Driver Arrested After Leading Police on Chase Across County Lines

A Mount Pleasant man was arrested after leading police on a chase that crossed county lines.

It started Friday morning at approximately 12:16 in the morning when a Mount Pleasant Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver didn’t stop and instead took off.

Police pursued the driver in a chase the went along US-127 from Mount Pleasant to the south end of the city of Clare.

The Clare Police Department deployed spike strips, which punctured three tires on the suspect’s vehicle.

This finally brought the vehicle to a stop.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Rolland Jackson. He was taken into custody.

Jackson was lodged in the Isabella County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.