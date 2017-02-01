RECALL – Britax Recalls Traveling Strollers Because the Car Seat can Detach and Fall

A stroller company is recalling select versions of their combination car seat strollers because they have the possibility of the car seat falling from the stroller.

Britax is recalling their B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers with Click & Go Receivers.

They were designed to allows parents to take a car seat and place it directly into the stroller when traveling.

However, Britax says they received over 30 reports of the car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the stroller and falling to the ground.

A total of 26 children were reportedly injured by these falls, with injuries ranging from scratches and bruises to bumps to the head.

Britax say the mounts that hold the car seat can become damaged if the stroller is stowed or dropped while the receivers are still attached.

The company says the strollers are still safe to use int he recline mode, but consumers should immediately stop attaching the car seat to the unit.

Consumers should immediately stop using their Click & Go receiver mounts and contact Britax for a free repair kit for the single strollers. Owners of the recalled double strollers should stop using them with car seats attached.