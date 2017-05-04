DNR Auctions Oil and Gas Lease Rights of 1900 Acres of State Land

Coming up in May the DNR will auction the gas and oil lease rights for approximately 1,900 acres across the state.

The parcels are located in Arenac, Clare, Isoco, Kalamazoo, and Montmorency Counties.

The oral-bid auction will be held on Thursday, May 4th at the Lansing Center in Lansing.

Registration begins at 8am, while bidding will begin at 9.

The minimum bid is $10 per acre.

More detailed information regarding location of the nominated parcels is available on our online Nomination Maps; or by calling 517.284.5844. To view the full public notice about the May 4, 2017, please see the public notice posted on the DNR website.