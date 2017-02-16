Winter Free Fishing Weekend is This Weekend

Two days twice a year, families and friends can enjoy one of Michigan’s premiere outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for free.

The 2017 Free Fishing Weekends are scheduled for this winter: February 18 & 19 and this summer: June 10 & 11.

All fishing license fees will be waived for two days. Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations will still apply.

For many, the annual Free Fishing Weekend has become a tradition – a time to get together and have some fishing fun.

Michigan offers some of the finest freshwater fishing in the world, with more than 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, more than 11,000 inland lakes and tens of thousands of miles of rivers and streams.